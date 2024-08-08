Wedbush Weighs in on AvalonBay Communities, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report released on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.79. The consensus estimate for AvalonBay Communities’ current full-year earnings is $10.97 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.59.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AVB stock opened at $207.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.77. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $160.45 and a 1 year high of $218.79.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.49 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 101.19%.

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,271,756,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 835,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,354,000 after purchasing an additional 346,214 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 487.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 359,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,372,000 after purchasing an additional 298,322 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 351,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,734,000 after buying an additional 264,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,980,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,534,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

See Also

