Wedbush Weighs in on Equity Residential’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Equity Residential in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equity Residential’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.26 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EQR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.91.

Read Our Latest Report on EQR

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $70.04 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Equity Residential by 36.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 569,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,962,000 after purchasing an additional 152,736 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,965,000 after buying an additional 18,556 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 165,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 551,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,171 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 200.9% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 51,423 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.03%.

About Equity Residential

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.