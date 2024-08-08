Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target to $46.00

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.08% from the company’s previous close.

VVV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of VVV opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.18. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Valvoline had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 136.59%. The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 424,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after purchasing an additional 122,344 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 22.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 139,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after buying an additional 25,885 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at $459,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

