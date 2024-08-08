Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.27.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WAL

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of WAL opened at $72.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.75. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $82.48.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, insider Stephen Russell Curley sold 5,070 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $387,500.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,356.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $160,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Russell Curley sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $387,500.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,356.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $612,410 in the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 29,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 75,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.