Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $284.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.28 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:WLKP opened at $22.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $23.68.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

Insider Activity at Westlake Chemical Partners

About Westlake Chemical Partners

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner purchased 7,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.07 per share, with a total value of $158,418.46. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,708,135.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

