Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Westlake from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Westlake in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.91.

Westlake stock opened at $143.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.73. Westlake has a twelve month low of $112.77 and a twelve month high of $162.64.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westlake will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Westlake by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Westlake by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Westlake by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake by 3.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

