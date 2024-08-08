Wi-Lan (QTR) to Release Earnings on Friday

Wi-Lan (TSE:QTR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect Wi-Lan to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.
Wi-Lan (TSE:QTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$47.05 million for the quarter.
Wi-Lan Price Performance
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cormark raised Wi-Lan from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.
