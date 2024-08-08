William Blair Comments on J&J Snack Foods Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.10. The consensus estimate for J&J Snack Foods’ current full-year earnings is $5.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for J&J Snack Foods’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.01). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $439.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $165.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.33. J&J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $133.23 and a 1 year high of $176.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.00. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $27,404,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 542,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,488,000 after acquiring an additional 99,264 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,985,000 after buying an additional 95,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,636,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,544,000 after buying an additional 71,378 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter worth $8,909,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.22%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

