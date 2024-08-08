William Blair Comments on Neumora Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMRA)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.37). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neumora Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Neumora Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.37).

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NMRA. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neumora Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NMRA opened at $11.79 on Thursday. Neumora Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $21.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67.

Institutional Trading of Neumora Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Neumora Therapeutics by 31.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 144,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Neumora Therapeutics by 488.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 85,706 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Neumora Therapeutics by 474.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 194,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $566,000. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.