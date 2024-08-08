William Blair Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Glaukos in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.57). The consensus estimate for Glaukos’ current full-year earnings is ($2.25) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Glaukos’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 47.39%. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GKOS. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Glaukos from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.73.

GKOS opened at $115.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.17 and its 200-day moving average is $103.54. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $126.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,308,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $500,576,000 after acquiring an additional 72,159 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in Glaukos by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,448,000 after acquiring an additional 89,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,412,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 790,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,800,000 after acquiring an additional 151,415 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 513,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $39,010.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,509.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $39,010.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,509.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $264,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,679 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

