William Blair Weighs in on CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.18) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.26). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.52) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.68) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.42) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.31.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of CRSP opened at $47.27 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.99.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 60.3% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 64,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 24,303 shares during the period. PBCay One RSC Ltd acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,329,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,758,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,575,000 after acquiring an additional 51,926 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

