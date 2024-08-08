William E. Young Sells 500 Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Stock

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) Director William E. Young sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $26,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 223,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,726,533.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $48.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average is $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $58.03. The company has a market capitalization of $552.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.97.
Southern Missouri Bancorp Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.04%.
Institutional Trading of Southern Missouri Bancorp
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.
View Our Latest Report on SMBC
About Southern Missouri Bancorp
Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
See Also
