William E. Young Sells 500 Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Stock

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) Director William E. Young sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $26,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 223,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,726,533.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $48.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average is $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $58.03. The company has a market capitalization of $552.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Southern Missouri Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.04%.

Institutional Trading of Southern Missouri Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,438 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $647,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

View Our Latest Report on SMBC

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.