WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Purchased by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 129.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,751,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,423,000 after buying an additional 4,049,872 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $145,583,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $101,809,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 112.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,906,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,630,000 after buying an additional 2,063,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth $55,507,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WSC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

WSC stock opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.20. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.85 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

