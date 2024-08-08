Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

WIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wix.com from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Get Wix.com alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WIX

Wix.com Stock Performance

WIX stock opened at $156.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.53. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $76.90 and a fifty-two week high of $178.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.15, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $419.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that Wix.com will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 16.0% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 2,933.3% in the second quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd now owns 48,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 46,522 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 29.5% in the second quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 2.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wix.com

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.