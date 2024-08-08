Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,375.00

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,375 ($17.57) and last traded at GBX 1,386 ($17.71), with a volume of 2618119 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,423 ($18.19).

Analyst Ratings Changes

WIZZ has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,250 ($28.75) to GBX 2,150 ($27.48) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($42.17) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WIZZ

Wizz Air Trading Down 3.3 %

Insider Activity

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.19, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,155.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,144.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,493.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In other Wizz Air news, insider Jozsef Varadi acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,409 ($18.01) per share, for a total transaction of £140,900 ($180,063.90). Insiders own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

About Wizz Air

(Get Free Report)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.