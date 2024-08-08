Woodbois (LON:WBI) Shares Up 8.3%

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.00). 113,879,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 358% from the average session volume of 24,845,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.36 ($0.00).

Woodbois Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of £16.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.62.

About Woodbois

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry, timber trading, and carbon solutions in Gabon, Mozambique, Denmark, London, and Guernsey. It offers sawmill timber and veneer for construction and design applications. The company is also involved in shared services, financing, and property holding activities.

