Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Shares Gap Down to $16.84

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.84, but opened at $16.33. Woodside Energy Group shares last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 21,977 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Woodside Energy Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie raised shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodside Energy Group

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 141,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 58,412 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,010,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 220,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 38,497 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 114,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 45,258 shares in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Featured Stories

