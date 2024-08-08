Woodstock Corp Sells 636 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Woodstock Corp decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.1% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Avid Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 5,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $158.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.41 and a 200-day moving average of $161.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,308 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,000 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

