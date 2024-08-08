Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 20,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 55,583 shares.The stock last traded at $31.41 and had previously closed at $31.90.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.07.
Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.40. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.
Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.
