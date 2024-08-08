Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 20,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 55,583 shares.The stock last traded at $31.41 and had previously closed at $31.90.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.40. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WF. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Woori Financial Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Woori Financial Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Woori Financial Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

