WPP plc (LON:WPP) Plans GBX 15 Dividend

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of WPP opened at GBX 688 ($8.79) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.40. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 656 ($8.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 856.80 ($10.95). The stock has a market cap of £7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,896.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 747.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 761.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on WPP from GBX 998 ($12.75) to GBX 990 ($12.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 920 ($11.76).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

