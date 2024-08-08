W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.05 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 82.54% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

W&T Offshore Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of WTI opened at $2.24 on Thursday. W&T Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51.

W&T Offshore Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on W&T Offshore from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

