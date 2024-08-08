Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $131.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.73.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $74.85 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $110.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.01.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

