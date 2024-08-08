Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Macquarie

Macquarie reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has a $126.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WYNN. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $74.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.01. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $110.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.82.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,028,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,127,456,000 after acquiring an additional 166,594 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,931,323 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $358,183,000 after buying an additional 20,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,305,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,125,718 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $115,082,000 after acquiring an additional 204,852 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 788,335 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $80,591,000 after acquiring an additional 38,160 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

