Wynn Resorts Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 56,562 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 240% compared to the typical volume of 16,655 call options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.73.

WYNN opened at $74.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.40 and its 200 day moving average is $95.01. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.82. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

