YETI (NYSE:YETI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.61-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.58.
YETI Trading Up 8.5 %
NYSE YETI opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.60. YETI has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $54.15.
YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.79 million. YETI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About YETI
YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.
