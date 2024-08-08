Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Announces Earnings Results

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $136.47 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.86 and its 200 day moving average is $135.13. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $969,991.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,879 shares in the company, valued at $23,160,066.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $969,991.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,879 shares in the company, valued at $23,160,066.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,089 shares of company stock worth $3,693,505 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

