Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.34. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $13.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.18 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.09.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC opened at $166.83 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $182.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.01 and a 200 day moving average of $156.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 112,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,472,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 251,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,937,000 after purchasing an additional 13,648 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,792,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $98,194.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at $87,061,400.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $384,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,341,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,061,400.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,547,181 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.74%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

