Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Emerson Electric in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Emerson Electric’s current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.88.

EMR stock opened at $99.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.11.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

