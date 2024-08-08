Zacks Research Comments on Group 1 Automotive, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $10.03. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $38.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q4 2024 earnings at $8.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $38.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $9.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $9.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $40.71 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim raised Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.00.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 0.6 %

GPI opened at $336.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $228.84 and a 52 week high of $373.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $310.12 and a 200-day moving average of $291.33.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.36 by $0.44. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $46,923,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $24,562,000. Woodson Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,643,000 after purchasing an additional 76,102 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $21,296,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 84,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after buying an additional 33,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total transaction of $754,519.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,944,552.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total transaction of $754,519.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,944,552.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total value of $54,216.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,671.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive



Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading

