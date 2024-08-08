Zacks Research Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Avery Dennison in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.36. The consensus estimate for Avery Dennison’s current full-year earnings is $9.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.36 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.39 EPS.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.96.

AVY stock opened at $202.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $165.21 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $1,213,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,675,000 after buying an additional 63,716 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $608,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $61,719,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mitchell R. Butier 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $608,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,719,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,583 shares of company stock worth $5,602,703 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

