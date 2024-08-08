Zacks Research Weighs in on Logitech International S.A.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Logitech International in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Logitech International’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LOGI. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $83.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.54. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $65.31 and a 12 month high of $102.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,665,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,642,000 after acquiring an additional 457,630 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,159,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,285,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,223,000 after purchasing an additional 121,060 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,822,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,457,000 after buying an additional 760,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth about $214,130,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

