Zai Lab’s (ZLAB) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zai Lab from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.97.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

Shares of ZLAB opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.48.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.38. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 92.44% and a negative return on equity of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $87.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zai Lab will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zai Lab news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,982.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,982.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 23,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $428,508.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,142,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,456,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,043 over the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Zai Lab by 1.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 221,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 60,927 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 9.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,428,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,924,000 after purchasing an additional 387,729 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

Featured Articles

