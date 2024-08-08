Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11,244.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after buying an additional 66,345 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 169,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,552 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 499.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 134,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 112,237 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 158,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $105.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $133.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zimmer Biomet

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.