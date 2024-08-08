Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.12.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $105.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.78. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $133.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

