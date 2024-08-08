Zotefoams plc (ZTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.38 ($0.03) per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Zotefoams Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Zotefoams stock opened at GBX 493.45 ($6.31) on Thursday. Zotefoams has a 1-year low of GBX 258.55 ($3.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 595.20 ($7.61). The company has a market capitalization of £239.82 million, a PE ratio of 2,568.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 495.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 426.56.

Get Zotefoams alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zotefoams

In other Zotefoams news, insider Gary McGrath bought 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 560 ($7.16) per share, with a total value of £54,297.60 ($69,389.90). In other news, insider David Stirling sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.71), for a total value of £656,250 ($838,658.15). Also, insider Gary McGrath acquired 9,696 shares of Zotefoams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.16) per share, for a total transaction of £54,297.60 ($69,389.90). 18.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zotefoams

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zotefoams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zotefoams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.