ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CNET opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.32.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 57.48%.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

