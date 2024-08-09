1,043 Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 361.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,473.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,591 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.37.

FND stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

