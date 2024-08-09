1,063 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,063 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,869,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,391,567,000 after purchasing an additional 176,208 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,706,076,000 after buying an additional 2,381,488 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $541,844,000 after buying an additional 1,916,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,596,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $514,534,000 after buying an additional 83,883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,213,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $343,296,000 after acquiring an additional 188,590 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $197.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.79. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.08 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FANG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on FANG

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.