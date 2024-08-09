151,561 Shares in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 151,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 116,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 18.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 59,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of IAPR opened at $26.84 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $27.88. The company has a market cap of $211.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

