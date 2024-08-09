16,623 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Acquired by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 17,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 114.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $76.39 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $78.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

