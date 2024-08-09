1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 1stdibs.Com in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for 1stdibs.Com’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for 1stdibs.Com’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

NASDAQ DIBS opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.15. 1stdibs.Com has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $158.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.97.

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

In other 1stdibs.Com news, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 5,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $26,671.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,479 shares in the company, valued at $120,436.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 18,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $101,187.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,861.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 5,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $26,671.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,479 shares in the company, valued at $120,436.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,025,472 shares of company stock worth $20,941,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 23.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 6,785.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 24,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the first quarter worth about $124,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

