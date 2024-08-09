25,189 Shares in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,189 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

CM stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.34.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.653 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

