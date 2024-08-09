3,047 Shares in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 6.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 62,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. 50.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Price Performance

Global Ship Lease stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.64. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $30.32.

Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.07 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 46.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Clarkson Capital upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Monday.

Global Ship Lease Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

