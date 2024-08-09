41,650 Shares in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 41,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FEMB. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ:FEMB opened at $27.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.88. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $30.11.
The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.
