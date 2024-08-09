4imprint Group plc Declares Dividend of $0.80 (LON:FOUR)

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:FOUR opened at GBX 5,510 ($70.42) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The company has a market cap of £1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,450.89, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.97. 4imprint Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,075 ($52.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,780 ($86.65). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,980.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,978.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FOUR shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,365 ($94.12) price objective on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, writing, outdoors and leisure, trade show and signage, auto, home and tools, technology, wellness and safety, and awards and office products under the Crossland, Refresh, and Taskright brands.

