507 Shares in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 21.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 4.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Royal Gold by 1,800.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Royal Gold by 7.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RGLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total transaction of $196,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Gold Price Performance

RGLD stock opened at $127.93 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $141.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.99.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 47.20%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

