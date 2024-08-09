5,332 Shares in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,433,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 8,891.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,804,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after buying an additional 2,772,915 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,532,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,478,000 after buying an additional 1,931,188 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,017,000 after buying an additional 979,271 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,258,000.

NYSE SBH opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $908.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.72 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 34.23% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBH shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

