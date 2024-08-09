89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of 89bio in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.48). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for 89bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.77) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ETNB. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 89bio from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of 89bio from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

89bio stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. 89bio has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $786.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in 89bio by 219.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 43,842 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 848,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 538,079 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 27,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in 89bio by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 50,943 shares during the last quarter.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

