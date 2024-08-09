908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of 908 Devices in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for 908 Devices’ current full-year earnings is ($1.13) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for 908 Devices’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

908 Devices Stock Performance

Shares of MASS opened at $4.42 on Friday. 908 Devices has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26. The company has a market cap of $152.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,658.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 908 Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in 908 Devices by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the second quarter worth about $668,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 668,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 15,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

See Also

