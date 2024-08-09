AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Trading Up 1.3%

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $189.59 and last traded at $188.19. Approximately 985,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,559,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.71.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

AbbVie Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $336.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.03.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 186.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.